Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $884,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.83. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

