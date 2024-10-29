Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,837,000 after buying an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,380,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $25,241,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $510.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $523.34.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

