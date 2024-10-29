Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 634 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.48 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

