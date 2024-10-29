Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $59.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,341,000 after buying an additional 2,155,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,130,000 after buying an additional 434,685 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,096,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 541.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 765,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 645,847 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

