MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 178.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.96.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,281 shares of company stock worth $6,310,411 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock opened at $272.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.42. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -90.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

