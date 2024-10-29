Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.45 and its 200 day moving average is $155.19. The company has a market cap of $388.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

