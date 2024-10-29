Morgan Stanley Raises Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $84.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SKX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

