M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 82.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $3,879,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,741.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $3,879,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,741.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $197.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $200.94.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

