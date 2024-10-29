Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.86.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.25 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTL

Mullen Group Price Performance

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$15.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.75. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$15.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.