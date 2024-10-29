NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Oct 29th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.52 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoViricides stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVCFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NanoViricides as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

