NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.52 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
