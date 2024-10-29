Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 550,000 shares.
Ncondezi Energy Stock Down 5.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11. The company has a market cap of £4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.05.
About Ncondezi Energy
Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through C&I Solar PV and Battery Storage Project; and Power Project and Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.
