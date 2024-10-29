NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NTWK stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.34.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
