NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

