Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

