NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NYSE:NKE opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

