North Midland Construction (LON:NMD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

North Midland Construction PLC (LON:NMD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 530 ($6.87) and traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.87). North Midland Construction shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.87), with a volume of 12,730 shares.
North Midland Construction Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 530 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 530.
About North Midland Construction
North Midland Construction PLC engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.
