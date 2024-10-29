NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $241,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 260,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $203.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $195.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.