NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $241,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 260,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $203.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
