NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $22.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NOV Price Performance

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,175,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,694,000 after buying an additional 103,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NOV by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $119,686,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,888,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,885 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

