Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 782.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 47,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,925,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.31, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.18. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

