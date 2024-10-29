NV5 Global (NVEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect NV5 Global to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. NV5 Global has set its FY24 guidance at $5.13-$5.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.130-5.200 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NV5 Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVEE opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 6,644 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $496,048. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

