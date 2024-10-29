NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,636,270 shares of company stock valued at $305,367,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

NVDA stock opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $144.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

