NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 57.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR stock opened at $9,307.80 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,326.16 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9,410.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,404.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $125.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

