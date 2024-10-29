OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. OGE Energy has set its FY24 guidance at $2.06-2.18 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.060-2.180 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OGE opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

