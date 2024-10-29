OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Buys New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 22.4% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Visa by 11.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 20.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 56.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.22. The stock has a market cap of $519.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.