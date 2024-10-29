OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 86,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 982,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,239,000 after purchasing an additional 130,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.19. The firm has a market cap of $388.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

