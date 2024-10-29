Omnicell (OMCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

