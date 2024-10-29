OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.04 and a 1-year high of $158.69.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

