Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.35. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -102.56%.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

