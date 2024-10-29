Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,853,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 131.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 150,713 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 50.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

