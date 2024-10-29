Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 86,659 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,219.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $36,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 310.0% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 104.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Down 0.6 %
AVGO opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $186.42.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.
View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.