Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 195,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $140.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $144.17.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,685.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,480.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $3,674,284.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,020.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,685.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,480.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,608 shares of company stock worth $9,384,512. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

