Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $414.04 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

