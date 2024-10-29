PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. PetroFrontier shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

PetroFrontier Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 72.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

PetroFrontier Company Profile

PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

