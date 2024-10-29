PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. PetroFrontier shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10,000 shares.
PetroFrontier Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 72.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.
PetroFrontier Company Profile
PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PetroFrontier
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for PetroFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.