PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 87,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 177.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.49 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

