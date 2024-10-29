PFG Investments LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.50. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $120.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

