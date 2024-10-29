PFG Investments LLC Sells 313 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Unilever by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 141,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $7,166,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.4755 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

