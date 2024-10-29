Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 283.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $828.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $2.06. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Profile

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.