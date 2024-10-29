Premier (PINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.280 EPS and its FY25 guidance at 1.16-1.28 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.41. Premier has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $90,038.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,449.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $396,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,738.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $90,038.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,449.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,991 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

