Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.86.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qorvo

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.