Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.12 and traded as high as C$35.74. Quebecor shares last traded at C$35.21, with a volume of 1,715,984 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.56.

The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.12.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

