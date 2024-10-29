Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GRP.U

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

NYSE GRP.U opened at $53.00 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1994 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is presently 96.83%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

