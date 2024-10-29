Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,598 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 236.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $144.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $128.85. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $106.59 and a one year high of $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

