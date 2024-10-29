Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. Cfra set a $155.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.2 %

H opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.