Raymond James & Associates Buys 115,590 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,590 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GJUN. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32,867.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,572,000 after buying an additional 2,384,194 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 550.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

