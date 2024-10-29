Raymond James & Associates Buys 18,449 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ashland were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ashland alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 193.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 8,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Ashland Stock Up 2.0 %

Ashland stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 42.97%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.