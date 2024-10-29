Raymond James & Associates Buys 76,107 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,107 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,254,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,507,000 after acquiring an additional 84,646 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,005,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,187,000 after purchasing an additional 351,055 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 689,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 601,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.