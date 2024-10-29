Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS DUSA opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.