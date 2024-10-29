Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $110.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

