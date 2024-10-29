Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1,041.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMG. Macquarie reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,725,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,790,405.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 628,205 shares of company stock worth $17,628,757 in the last 90 days. 73.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

