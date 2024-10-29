Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,236 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Davis Select International ETF worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Separately, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $523,000.

Davis Select International ETF Price Performance

Shares of DINT opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $207.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.