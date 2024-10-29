reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 342,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get reAlpha Tech alerts:

reAlpha Tech Stock Up 3.6 %

AIRE stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. reAlpha Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. reAlpha Tech had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1,259.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of reAlpha Tech in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on reAlpha Tech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On reAlpha Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of reAlpha Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About reAlpha Tech

(Get Free Report)

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for reAlpha Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for reAlpha Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.